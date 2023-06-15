Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 11.7%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) fell 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 91,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

