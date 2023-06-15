Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 149.9% from the May 15th total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LBPH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 11,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,933. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.