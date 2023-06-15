Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Lonking Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Get Lonking alerts:

Lonking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5878 per share. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.