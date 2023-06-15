Loopring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.29 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Loopring has a total market cap of $284.62 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,508,926 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

