Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

