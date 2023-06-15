Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175,829 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $146,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.09. The stock had a trading volume of 212,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

