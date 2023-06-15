Lowe’s Companies (LOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2023 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $221.00.

5/29/2023 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $250.00.

5/24/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $230.00.

5/24/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $235.00 to $229.00.

5/24/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $228.00 to $237.00.

5/24/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $210.00.

5/24/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $212.00.

5/18/2023 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/12/2023 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.93. 3,128,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,059. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.53.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.