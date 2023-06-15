Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of ASML worth $251,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $735.65. 260,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,439. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $672.74 and a 200-day moving average of $642.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

