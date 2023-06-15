Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,406 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $362,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 1,379,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,105 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,792. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

