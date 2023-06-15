Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $189.57 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,761,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.31% of Valley National Bancorp worth $189,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 733,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

