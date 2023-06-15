Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $290.22 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,013 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 6.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $290,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 4.1 %

FOUR traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.39. 244,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,395. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

