Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.36% of Dollar Tree worth $429,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

