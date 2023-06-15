Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,203,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $197,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $190.33. The stock had a trading volume of 502,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $178.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

