Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $229,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 134,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,379. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

