Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,076,454 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,839,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,076,454 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $469,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of DD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. 735,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.