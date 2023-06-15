Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 27,669 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $217,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,069.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,833. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.85 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,969.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,698.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

