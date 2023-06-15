Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,553 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Autodesk worth $204,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,540. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $200.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

