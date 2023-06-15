MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 557,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 610,911 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Articles

