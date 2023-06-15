MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.03 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and approximately $5,155.47 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

