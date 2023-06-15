MagnetGold (MTG) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $70.35 million and $6,226.36 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

