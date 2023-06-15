Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $214.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

