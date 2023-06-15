Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FIDU stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

