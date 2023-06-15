Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:UJAN opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

