Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $15.69. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 878 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

See Also

