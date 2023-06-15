Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $15.69. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 878 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
