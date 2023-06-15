Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Shares Down 11.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 111,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 40,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. It operates under the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Property Interests in Canada, and Technology Development of HVAC Systems. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

