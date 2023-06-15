Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 4.8 %

MNTX stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

