Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
MNTX stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.63.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
