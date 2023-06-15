Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTXGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 4.8 %

MNTX stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.