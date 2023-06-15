Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 139,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 249.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 119,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

