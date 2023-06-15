Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.51. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

