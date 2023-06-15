Mark Maloney Sells 1,701,622 Shares of Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Stock

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL – Get Rating) insider Mark Maloney sold 1,701,622 shares of Tulla Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21), for a total value of A$527,502.82 ($356,420.82).

Mark Maloney also recently made the following trade(s):

Tulla Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.36.

About Tulla Resources

Tulla Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold property in Australia. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Norseman Gold project that comprises 155 near-contiguous mining tenements covering approximately 800 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

