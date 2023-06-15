Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
NYSE TD opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
