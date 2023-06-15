Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New $464,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

