Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.42 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

