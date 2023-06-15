Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes $2.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

