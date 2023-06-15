MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.88% of MasTec worth $192,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,788. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

