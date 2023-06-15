MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.