MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Stock Down 1.6 %
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
