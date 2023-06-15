MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.57

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.57 and traded as high as C$16.42. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.29, with a volume of 14,022 shares changing hands.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.57.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 60.54% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.6496 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.

(Get Rating)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.