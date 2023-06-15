McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $391.25 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

