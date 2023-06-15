MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $43,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,279. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

