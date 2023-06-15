Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 128,547 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average volume of 65,034 call options.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 10,107,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 101.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

