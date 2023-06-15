Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.