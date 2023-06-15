Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Down 0%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.46. 26,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 55,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

Merck KGaA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

