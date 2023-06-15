Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $276,006.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

