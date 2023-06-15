Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $174,913.26

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00007145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $30.68 million and $174,913.26 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003977 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,594,749 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,842 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,588,642 with 17,161,756 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.84105943 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $122,509.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

