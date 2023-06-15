Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.
Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
