Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

