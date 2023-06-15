Metis (MTS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,921.83

Metis (MTS) traded 244.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Metis has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $1,921.83 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
