MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.42 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.23 or 0.00073023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 11% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $81.42 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,948.98 or 0.99936455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.28633276 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,481,118.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

