MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
MFV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,991. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.
MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.