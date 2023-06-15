MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MFV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,991. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

