Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,090 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 1,445,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.