MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $282.88

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $282.88, but opened at $274.15. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $268.74, with a volume of 164,422 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

